Cirque Éloize’s 'Celeste' Immerses Montrealers In A Magical World & You Can Get Tickets Now
Get gussied up and head to Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth for an unforgettable experience.
If you're on the hunt for a memorable night in Montreal, Cabaret Celeste is an experience you won't want to miss.
Since the beginning of its residency at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, Celeste by Cirque Éloize has already sold more than 10,000 tickets. Due to popular demand, the show has been extended until September 3, 2022.
With elements of humour, live music and impressive acrobatics, this 90-minute production will immerse you in bewitching theatrics and sparkling starscapes.
Boasting nearly 30 years in the performance arts industry, Cirque Éloize has put on many unique shows. But its current residency at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth marks the Quebecois company's first run in its hometown of Montreal, making it even more special.
While the magic ofCeleste alone is sure to dazzle, being paired with such a dreamy venue takes it to a whole new level. Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth's bold interiors and deluxe accommodations are the perfect backdrop for the cabaret's captivating elegance.
Whether you're planning a weekend getaway in one of the hotel's luxurious suites or going out for the evening, you'll definitely want to check out the in-house bar, Nacarat. You can grab a pre or post-performance bevvy on their rooftop patio (opening on May 18), where they serve up fun cocktails and stunning views.
If you really want to wine and dine before or after the show, you can enjoy a delicious dinner at Rosélys, the hotel’s renowned bistro.
Celeste tickets range between $64 and $125 — with VIP seating options available — and you can get 15% off weekday shows until September 2, 2022, with the promo code FLASH15 (valid for gold and silver seats). The offer expires on May 8, so don't hesitate.
Keep in mind that masks are required during the performance except when eating or drinking.
Cabaret Celeste
Price: $64 to $125 per ticket, 15% off select dates with the promo code FLASH15 (offer ends on May 8)
When: From Thursday to Saturday until September 3, 2022. Special Wednesday nights are available during the spring and summer.
Address: 900 boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: After experiencing the magic of Celeste, you can finish off your evening with drinks, dinner and an overnight stay. You won’t have to venture far because all of these options are located right inside Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel.
If you want to learn more about Cabaret Celeste, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.