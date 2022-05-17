Free Montreal Circus Shows With 52-Foot Giants Are Coming To Three Boroughs This Summer
They're part of the Montreal Complétement Cirque festival! 🎪
Along with returning tourists, Montreal will welcome three giant 52-foot acrobatic installations this summer. From July 7 to 17, the 3GIANTS will dazzle onlookers, as performers pull stunts on the human-shaped frames in Esplanade Place Ville-Marie, Jardins Gamelins, and Parc Vinet. The free shows will feature three renowned Quebec troupes, based on location, as part of the Montreal Complétement Cirque festival.
Les 7 Doigts will take over the downtown structure, while Cirque Éloize performs in the Quartier des Spectacles, and Machine de Cirque puts on the shows in the Sud-Ouest.
Each location will host two performances per day, accompanied by a live DJ, meaning there will be 60 free outdoor performances to pick from. Each location will host a different routine.
While the Montreal Complétement Cirque festival happens annually — the first North American international festival dedicated to circus arts — this year's flagship project marks the first time that three of the province's major circus troupes have collaborated around a single theme.
The rigid, oversized frames of the three giants are meant to contrast with the smaller, moving human bodies of performers.
Designed by a local engineer, each structure will be made of steel and weigh 31,000 pounds, together making up of around 100,000 pounds of metal.
"I can't hide my joy at seeing cultural and economic life return to the very heart of our rich and vibrant city," said Mayor Valerie Plante in a statement.
"This celebration is an opportunity to revive the economy and in particular local businesses that have suffered during the past two years of the pandemic. The city’s economic revival depends on this type of cultural and public event."
3GIANTS
When: July 7 to 17, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Where: Esplanade Place Ville Marie, Jardins Gamelins, and Parc Vinet
Cost: Free