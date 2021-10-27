Denis Villeneuve Showed Off His UQÀM Pride On The Set Of 'Dune'
Denis Villeneuve might be basking in international glory and positive reviews following the release of Dune, but the Quebec-born director says he's still very much in touch with his roots. He even appears to have shown them off on set.
A photo and video clip posted to UQÀM's social media accounts show Villeneuve rocking his alma mater's merch while interacting with Dune cast and crew members.
"Good luck to our graduate Denis Villeneuve and his film Dune!" the university wrote on Facebook alongside a pic of the director wearing a UQÀM jacket. A TikTok video shows him wearing the same jacket as he walks by Timothée Chalamet.
Villeneuve got his B.A. in communications from UQÀM in 1992. In 2017, the university awarded him an honorary doctorate.
@uqam
Dans les coulisses du tournage #dune #dunemovie #denisvilleneuve #uqam #thimotheechalamet #uqamvuepar #film #cinema #diplomé
In an interview with CBC's The National, Villeneuve said Quebec and French Canadian artistic inspiration are "in [his] DNA."
"Montreal [...] is home," he continued. "There's a freedom there that I find nowhere else."
"For me, as a filmmaker, it's very important to stay in contact with that vibration."
"Every time I go back to Montreal [...] it's like creative fuel for me."