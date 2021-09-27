News
Don't Panic — Emergency Sirens At These Montreal Factories This Weekend Are Only A Test
You'll hear them if you live in the area.
1h
Don't panic, folks. The world isn't ending yet! Montreal factories will be testing their emergency siren alert system this weekend.
In Montreal, nine major factories have alert sirens in case of an industrial leak or environmental emergency. The city tests these sirens every year.
According to the city, "this simulation aims to make people who live near the plant aware of how to protect themselves in the event of an industrial accident."
You will definitely hear these sirens if you're in the vicinity of the following factories:
- Beef Merit, Metro Richelieu (11701, boulevard Albert-Hudon, Montreal)
- Company Indorama PTA Montreal (10200, rue Sherbrooke Est, Montréal-Est)
- The Labatt Brewery of Canada (50, rue Labatt, Montreal)
- Lactalis Canada (7470, rue Saint-Jacques Ouest, Montreal)
- Molson Coors (1550, rue Notre-Dame Est, Montreal)
- Atlantic Fisheries, Metro Richelieu (3785, rue François-Bricault, Montreal)
- Saputo Dairy Products Canada (2365, chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse, Montreal)
- Saputo Dairy Products Canada (7750, rue Pascal-Gagnon, Montreal)
- Suncor's Montreal Sulfur Plant (11450, rue Cherrier, Montreal)
- Dural (550, avenue Marshall, Dorval)
The tests will take place on October 2 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
