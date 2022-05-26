Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Montreal Art Gallery Is Opening Where You Can Wear The Art

Urban art meets upcycling at L'Original!

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Someone wearing a painted shirt with a bear design and jeans with snakes painted up one leg stands in front of a colourful mural. Right: A person carrying a pink canvas with a flaming lighter walks through a gallery with art on the walls and wooden tables in the middle of the room.

Someone wearing a painted shirt with a bear design and jeans with snakes painted up one leg stands in front of a colourful mural. Right: A person carrying a pink canvas with a flaming lighter walks through a gallery with art on the walls and wooden tables in the middle of the room.

L'Original | Facebook

Urban art is a mainstay on Montreal streets, adding colour and design to the drabbest walls. A new art gallery wants to channel that style into reclaiming used clothing and other salvaged materials. L'Original on Saint-Denis in the Plateau opens on June 3 with a plan to bring together urban artists and upcycling. Not only can you see works by some of the hottest local street artists and muralists, but you can also get your hands on one-of-a-kind clothing items they've painted.

In fact, L'Original aims to be the city's only permanent place dedicated to 'living' street art culture in Montreal.

Just a few steps from Mont-Royal metro station, the art gallery will exhibit work by famed local artists whose murals can be seen on walls around the city, including Monk.E, Mastrocola, Kevin Ledo, Charles Paradis, Chloe Sabourin, Mistake Project, Tina Cartier, and Nicholas Craig.

If you like what you see, you can order custom-painted used clothing, shoes, furniture, or other pieces by one of those artists, through the L'Original website. Kind of like getting a tattoo, you send in photos or sketches of what you want to the artist of your choice — the less detail you give, the more freedom they have with the creation. You can always get free expert advice from a designer before placing an order. Each work is signed and authenticated on completion, so you'll get a stamped certificate from the gallery and signed by the artist along with your custom piece.

Of course, if you'd rather have the thrill of watching your chosen object painted before your eyes, L'Original has a stacked list of artists in residence who will be happy to oblige. Those include Nick Bodoin, Mephisto Bates, Cedric Taillon, Timoh Garcia, Benny Wilding, and Pascal Foisy,

When the gallery opens on June 3, they'll be on-site and ready to upcycle bags, jackets, or simply paint a canvas. Other original pre-painted items will also be on sale.

The event is free and open to the public starting at 11 a.m. There will be live music by DJs Mojo and La Pingouinerie, which turns into a dance party after 10 p.m. Tickets are required to reserve your spot.

L'Original Vernissage

When: June 3

Where: 4455 rue Saint-Denis

Tickets: Early Bird $15, Door $20

Event page


More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...