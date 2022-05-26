A Montreal Art Gallery Is Opening Where You Can Wear The Art
Urban art meets upcycling at L'Original!
Urban art is a mainstay on Montreal streets, adding colour and design to the drabbest walls. A new art gallery wants to channel that style into reclaiming used clothing and other salvaged materials. L'Original on Saint-Denis in the Plateau opens on June 3 with a plan to bring together urban artists and upcycling. Not only can you see works by some of the hottest local street artists and muralists, but you can also get your hands on one-of-a-kind clothing items they've painted.
In fact, L'Original aims to be the city's only permanent place dedicated to 'living' street art culture in Montreal.
Just a few steps from Mont-Royal metro station, the art gallery will exhibit work by famed local artists whose murals can be seen on walls around the city, including Monk.E, Mastrocola, Kevin Ledo, Charles Paradis, Chloe Sabourin, Mistake Project, Tina Cartier, and Nicholas Craig.
If you like what you see, you can order custom-painted used clothing, shoes, furniture, or other pieces by one of those artists, through the L'Original website. Kind of like getting a tattoo, you send in photos or sketches of what you want to the artist of your choice — the less detail you give, the more freedom they have with the creation. You can always get free expert advice from a designer before placing an order. Each work is signed and authenticated on completion, so you'll get a stamped certificate from the gallery and signed by the artist along with your custom piece.
Of course, if you'd rather have the thrill of watching your chosen object painted before your eyes, L'Original has a stacked list of artists in residence who will be happy to oblige. Those include Nick Bodoin, Mephisto Bates, Cedric Taillon, Timoh Garcia, Benny Wilding, and Pascal Foisy,
When the gallery opens on June 3, they'll be on-site and ready to upcycle bags, jackets, or simply paint a canvas. Other original pre-painted items will also be on sale.
The event is free and open to the public starting at 11 a.m. There will be live music by DJs Mojo and La Pingouinerie, which turns into a dance party after 10 p.m. Tickets are required to reserve your spot.
L'Original Vernissage
When: June 3
Where: 4455 rue Saint-Denis
Tickets: Early Bird $15, Door $20