Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Massive Oktoberfest Is Happening Near Montreal Next Month & Tickets Are Only $18

Calling all beer lovers! 🍺

Staff Writer
View from the Ferris wheel of Oktoberfest de Repentigny. Right: volunteers having beers at the festival

View from the Ferris wheel of Oktoberfest de Repentigny. Right: volunteers having beers at the festival

Oktoberfest de Repentigny | Facebook

You don't need to travel all the way to Germany this fall for Oktoberfest as a local replica of the world's largest beer festival will take place in Repentigny from September 9 to 11.

Only a 30-minute drive from Montreal, this Oktoberfest will be a celebration of Quebec’s microbreweries and local products — with tons of family-friendly activities such as a Ferries wheel, bingo, comedy shows, gourmet kiosks and lots of free games. Plus, you'll go home with your own souvenir glass or plastic cup.

You can opt for a one-day pass ($18 - $24) or a three-day pass ($30 - $35.50) and select from the 38 different breweries, including Etoh, La Souche, Le Grimoire, Lobeva, Maltco, Trou du diable and so many more. Visitors can expect to pay between $2 and $4 for four ounces of beer or you can participate in a tasting workshop for $5.

You'll be able to pair your lagers, ales and stouts with tasty snacks such as tacos, French fries, seafood, pastries and sweets. For those worried about growing a beer belly, you can enjoy an array of cocktails, mocktails, ciders and lemonade.

As if this program wasn't promising enough, Repentigny's Oktoberfest welcomes comedians Marylène Gendron, Sam Cyr and Eddy King for two comedy nights on September 9 and 10 starting at 8 p.m. You can attend the show for $20 and have a good, tipsy laugh with other fellow beer lovers.

Of course, no alcohol will be served to minors. However, kids can still get in on the action with inflatable games, make-up artists and circus workshops and shows.

Oktoberfest de Repentigny

Price: $18 for a one-day pass or $30 for a weekend pass with a souvenir plastic cup; $24 for a one-day pass or $35.50 for a weekend pass with a souvenir glass; free for minors.

When: September 9 to 11, 2022

Where: Parc de l’Île Lebel, 396 rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...