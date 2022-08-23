A Massive Oktoberfest Is Happening Near Montreal Next Month & Tickets Are Only $18
Calling all beer lovers! 🍺
You don't need to travel all the way to Germany this fall for Oktoberfest as a local replica of the world's largest beer festival will take place in Repentigny from September 9 to 11.
Only a 30-minute drive from Montreal, this Oktoberfest will be a celebration of Quebec’s microbreweries and local products — with tons of family-friendly activities such as a Ferries wheel, bingo, comedy shows, gourmet kiosks and lots of free games. Plus, you'll go home with your own souvenir glass or plastic cup.
You can opt for a one-day pass ($18 - $24) or a three-day pass ($30 - $35.50) and select from the 38 different breweries, including Etoh, La Souche, Le Grimoire, Lobeva, Maltco, Trou du diable and so many more. Visitors can expect to pay between $2 and $4 for four ounces of beer or you can participate in a tasting workshop for $5.
You'll be able to pair your lagers, ales and stouts with tasty snacks such as tacos, French fries, seafood, pastries and sweets. For those worried about growing a beer belly, you can enjoy an array of cocktails, mocktails, ciders and lemonade.
As if this program wasn't promising enough, Repentigny's Oktoberfest welcomes comedians Marylène Gendron, Sam Cyr and Eddy King for two comedy nights on September 9 and 10 starting at 8 p.m. You can attend the show for $20 and have a good, tipsy laugh with other fellow beer lovers.
Of course, no alcohol will be served to minors. However, kids can still get in on the action with inflatable games, make-up artists and circus workshops and shows.
Oktoberfest de Repentigny
Price: $18 for a one-day pass or $30 for a weekend pass with a souvenir plastic cup; $24 for a one-day pass or $35.50 for a weekend pass with a souvenir glass; free for minors.
When: September 9 to 11, 2022
Where: Parc de l’Île Lebel, 396 rue Notre-Dame, Repentigny, QC