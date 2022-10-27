Elevator Worker In Critical Condition After Falling 'Several' Storeys In Montreal Hospital
The CNESST is going to investigate.
An incident involving an elevator worker occurred at Montreal's CHU Sainte-Justine on October 26. In a statement, the hospital confirmed the privately-employed maintenance worker fell down "several" storeys. CTV News was the first to report on this.
Rescued by hospital staff and Montreal emergency services, the man was transported to an adult hospital in critical condition, the hospital told MTL Blog.
A spokesperson said the hearts of hospital staff and admin "go out to the worker, his family and colleagues" at the company that maintains the hospital elevators.
CHU Sainte-Justine stated it will collaborate with the CNESST to shed light on the incident. "Occupational health and safety are a priority at the CHU Sainte-Justine," the spokesperson said.