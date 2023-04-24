Emirates Is Launching Direct Flights From Montreal To Dubai This Summer
The flights will have eight first-class "suites," 42 business class seats and 304 economy class seats.
Emirates announced Monday that it will launch direct service between Montreal and Dubai as of July 5. That makes Montreal the second Canadian destination in the airline's network, following the launch of service to Toronto in 2007. It's also its 18th destination in North and South America.
"The launch of services to Montréal comes as the UAE and Canada aim to deepen economic cooperation between the two nations and stimulate benefits to the aviation and tourism sectors, in addition to enhancing trade flows and commercial links," the company said in a press release.
"The daily flights to the new destination will help cater to the huge demand for direct flights between Dubai and Canada, particularly to its two largest metropolitan hubs, and provide more choice for travellers when flying to Canada."
The Emirates-Montreal flight will use a Boeing 777-300ER with eight first-class "suites," 42 business class seats and 304 economy class seats.
From Montreal, there will be one daily service departing at 10:20 a.m. from July 5 to November 4, 9:30 a.m. from November 5 to March 9, 2024, and 10:20 a.m. after March 10. The flights are scheduled to arrive in Dubai between 6:20 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. the following day.
"Emirates is excited to launch our second gateway into Canada as we expand our reach in the country with direct services from our hub in Dubai," Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said in the release. "As a major metropolitan centre and as Canada’s second-largest city, we are pleased to add Montréal to our growing global network of over 130 destinations and [strengthen] our coverage in the Americas to reach 18 points served by our services from Dubai."
Tickets are on sale as of April 24.