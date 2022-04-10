Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

French Montrealers Had To Wait Hours To Vote In The France Election On Saturday (VIDEO)

A TikTok showing the massive line quickly went viral.

Staff Writer
Long line in Montreal outside the Palais des Congrès.

If you happened to pass by Montreal's Palais des Congrès on Saturday, you're likely to have seen a massive line of people outside it. And what was such a long line for? For French nationals in Montreal to cast their ballots in the first round of voting for France's 2022 presidential election.

Once the polls opened, the official Twitter account for the Consulate General of France in Montreal provided periodic updates on the wait times to go vote.

At 12 p.m., the voting line had an estimated two-and-a-half-hour wait time to get through, according to the Twitter account.

One Montrealer, Andy-Riwan Gernet, made a TikTok documenting their wait to vote at the Palais des Congrès on April 9, and only a day later, the TikTok has over 422K views and 27K likes.


@lefrenchexplorer

Armez-vous de patience et d’un bon café. #montrealtiktok #pvtistes #pvtcanada #expatlife #elections2022 @lefrenchexplorer

Clearly, people were intrigued by Montreal's voting turnout for the French elections.

And we can see why — just look at all those people waiting in line! In the video, you can see how the queue wrapped around the building.

Gernet told MTL Blog that they arrived at Palais des Congrès at 11:15 a.m. and only ended up leaving after 2 p.m., so the wait could have been even longer than estimated.

By 7 p.m., voting had closed and the line was no more.

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron is set to face second-place Marine Le Pen in the second-round runoff election for the French presidency on April 24.

