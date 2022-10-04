Gas Prices In Montreal Will See A Higher One-Day Jump Than Usual On Wednesday
The cost is slated to go up 10 cents per litre.
Gas prices in Montreal are refusing to stay parked and may, in fact, jump by a higher amount than usual on Wednesday. Motorists should be prepared to pay 10 cents more per litre than the day before. Price monitor site Gas Wizard predicts pump prices will hit $1.77 per litre of unleaded just after midnight on Tuesday.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0fPrice \ud83d\udea8: Although #gasprices won\u2019t change Tuesday, they are set to RISE 10 cents to 162.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Windsor #Barrie #Niagara #Kingston #Sudbury & most of #Ontario\n#Montreal too, up 10 cts to 176.9\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGqQxW\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1664847137
While petrol costs haven't reached the peak amounts of this past June, cities across Canada are seeing a similarly meteoric short-term rise. Thunder Bay in Ontario saw prices jump just under 20 cents in a single day on September 29, while Vancouver just hit a North American record high of $2.39 per litre.
"Some west coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket," said GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan.
Although oil prices have mostly gone down in recent weeks, a series of disruptions at oil south of the border has created ripple effects on the global level that have wreaked havoc on prices in Canada, he said. If the global economy continues to slow down, as a result, the Organization of Exporting Companies (OPEC) could cut oil production by a million barrels, which could push gas prices up.
"While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off," said de Haan
