Gas Prices In Montreal Are Going Down This Weekend After A Canada-Wide Spike
You should probably wait to fill up the tank. ⛽
Gas prices in Montreal went up overnight, but a downturn is expected this weekend. Two days of price jumps saw the average cost per litre of unleaded hit $1.72 in the city on Friday. Monitor site Gas Wizard forecasts that will drop by three cents on Saturday.
Montreal isn't the only city affected by fluctuating petrol costs. Canadian pump prices spiked by ten cents a litre this week on average — one unlucky Ontario city even saw a 20-cent hike.
Experts attribute the rise to supply and delivery issues caused by Hurricane Fiona, along with market uncertainty due to cuts in Russian exports, as the country wages war in Ukraine.
\u201cAnd another 3 cent a litre increase Friday on top of Thursday\u2019s 5 cent hike \u2026 That will put gasoline at 156.9\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1664408237
Gas market volatility has played a role in the country's inflation rate, which is finally on the decline after hitting a more than three-decade high this summer. Still, the average price per litre in Montreal is up 19¢ from last year's average of $1.42/litre, according to Gas Buddy.
While it's advisable to hold off on filling up your tank, if you really can't, here are some of the cheapest local gas stations on Friday:
- Costco, 9403 boul des Sciences, Anjou ($1.51/litre)
- Esso, 6598 boul Taschereau. Brossard ($1.53/litre)
- Canadian Tire, 4909 boul Taschereau, Greenfield Park ($1.53/litre)
- Petro-Canada, 21 boul Curé-Poirier O, Longueuil ($1.53/litre)
- Couche Tard, 3865 boul Des Sources, Dollard-des-Ormeaux ($1.54/litre)