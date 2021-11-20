Those Giant Nutcrackers Are Back On Ste-Catherine & They Still Look Traumatized From 2020
Oh how we missed their unsettling yet festive glares. 👀
Remember those giant inflatable nutcrackers that went up on rue Sainte-Catherine around this time last year? If you thought they looked completely traumatized by 2020 then they still haven't recovered because they're back with the same glassy, despondent stares to usher us into the 2021 holiday season.
The organizers of this year's winter festivities downtown announced that the nutcrackers have made their triumphant return to the corner of rue Stanley, and people are already taking notice.
Photographer J-F Savaria, who snapped and posted photos of the nutcrackers, joked that the nutcrackers were back with social distancing this year because, unlike last year, they are spaced apart diagonally instead of being side-by-side.
The comment section ranges from people calling the nutcrackers beautiful to flat-out scary.
Regardless of whether you find them unsettling, it's hard to deny their holiday spirit. And the nutcrackers, which light up at night, are not the only installations turning downtown Montreal into a winter wonderland between now and March.
"Starting next week, many giant installations will be taking over St. Catherine West. So stay tuned!" says an Instagram post from XP_MTL, the organization behind the nutcrackers, which is dedicated to "event and festive programming" in downtown Montreal.
According to an announcement from the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, Montréal centre-ville, Le Grand Marché de Noël, XP_MTL, the Noël dans le Parc Festival and MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE, downtown is transforming into "an inviting, festive and magical winter destination."
"In a safe setting, Montrealers will be able to explore a series of luminous and interactive installations, see unscheduled performances, meet local artisans, visit inviting spaces and enjoy some great surprises!" the statement reads.
This includes over 500 luminous decorations installed on more than 8 kilometres of downtown streets.
There are also plans for a "luminous open-air gallery," illuminated artwork by St. James United Church, a Christmas market, a visit from Santa Claus, Luminothérapie's interactive installations, live musical performances, and MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE, including Nuit Blanche.
You'll find more information on the Quartier des Spectacles website.
