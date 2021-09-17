People

Guinness World Records Named A Montreal 15-Year-Old The Tallest Teenager On The Planet

And he plays basketball!

Guinness World Records Named A Montreal 15-Year-Old The Tallest Teenager On The Planet
Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records has named a Quebec 15-year-old the tallest teenager on the planet.

Measuring 7 feet, 5.33 inches, Olivier Rioux will appear among other world-record holders in the Guinness World Records 2022 book, the company confirmed in a news post on its website.

Rioux began playing basketball at an early age, Guinness says, and is now a member of a junior Canadian national basketball team.

According to Narcity, he's taller than all of the Toronto Raptors players.

Basketball Canada lists Rioux's hometown as the Montreal borough of Anjou.

From Your Site Articles