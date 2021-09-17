People
Guinness World Records Named A Montreal 15-Year-Old The Tallest Teenager On The Planet
And he plays basketball!
11h
9h
Guinness World Records has named a Quebec 15-year-old the tallest teenager on the planet.
Measuring 7 feet, 5.33 inches, Olivier Rioux will appear among other world-record holders in the Guinness World Records 2022 book, the company confirmed in a news post on its website.
Rioux began playing basketball at an early age, Guinness says, and is now a member of a junior Canadian national basketball team.
According to Narcity, he's taller than all of the Toronto Raptors players.
Basketball Canada lists Rioux's hometown as the Montreal borough of Anjou.