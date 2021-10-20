Here's How Much Renting A 1-Bedroom Costs In Montreal vs. Other Major Canadian Cities
The range across the country is WILD. 😱
You may find yourself cursing the cost of rent in Montreal, but how does it stack up against other major Canadian cities? A new rent report by Zumper has an answer — and it ranks Montreal as 14th most expensive when renting a one-bedroom home.
According to Zumper, an online rental platform, the median cost of renting a one-bedroom home in Montreal is $1,380 per month.
That's $750 less than Vancouver, which took the top spot at $2,130 per month and $420 less than Toronto, which was second most expensive at $1,800 per month.
It's also $540 more than the rent in St. John's, Newfoundland, which was the lowest on the list at $840 per month.
Places that are more expensive than Montreal when it comes to renting a one-bedroom include Halifax, Ottawa, Hamilton and Barrie.
The least expensive rents on the list besides St. John's are found in Edmonton, Regina and Quebec City where the median price of a one-bedroom is $900 per month.
This means Montrealers pay $480 more per month for one-bedrooms than folks living in Quebec's provincial capital.
So, are you packing your bags yet? Or are you perfectly content right here in Montreal?
