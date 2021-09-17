Montreal's 1-Bedroom Apartment Rent Was Named The 12th Most Expensive In Canada
Great...
At $1,350 per month, Montreal's median one-bedroom apartment rent was ranked the 12th most expensive in Canada in a rent report from Zumper published September 15.
Naturally, cities in B.C. and Ontario topped the list. Vancouver took the number one spot, with median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment at $2,100, according to Zumper.
Toronto ($1,770 median one-bedroom rent), Barrie ($1,720), Victoria ($1,670) and Kelowna ($1,600) followed Vancouver on the list.
The only place not in Ontario or B.C. in the top 10 most expensive markets was Halifax ($1,410), a city Zumper says also saw "the largest monthly growth rate in the nation," at 5.2%.
Zumper did not register a month-over-month median rent change for Montreal, despite a recent trend that has seen the city's rents skyrocket.
Quebec City, however, "saw one-bedroom rent climb 4.9%, settling at $860," Zumper writes.
The site says it compiles its monthly rent reports by analyzing data from "hundreds of thousands of active listings."