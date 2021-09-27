Howie From Backstreet Boys Was Spotted At A Montreal Restaurant This Weekend
He was in town to surprise a friend.
Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys was in Montreal this past weekend to surprise his friend, Quebec t.v. host Sonia Benezra, with a performance on Radio-Canada's show En direct de l'univers.
Dorough also made an appearance at Montreal's Satay Brother's restaurant. An image of Dorough posted by local designer Ariane Parent and shared to the Satay Brothers Instagram story shows him alongside five other individuals inside the Saint-Henri eatery.
Satay Brothers confirmed to MTL Blog that Dorough ate at the restaurant Saturday night. They said he appeared to have a great time and even took pictures with restaurant staff members.
Dorough sang Backstreet Boys hit "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)" on the Saturday night episode of En direct de l'univers to celebrate Benezra's birthday.
"I'm still floating on my cloud!🥰" Benezra wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Words fail me to tell you how much this evening will remain engraved in my heart!"