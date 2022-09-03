Nick Carter From The Backstreet Boys Performed At A Montreal Pub & It's 1997 All Over Again
"I want it that way..." 🎶
The Backstreet Boys are in town for their September 3 concert at the Bell Centre and Nick Carter gave Montreal fans a sneak peek performance at Burgundy Lion Pub on rue Notre-Dame West.
Nick Carter held a private acoustic performance at the Montreal pub, an event titled Chords & Coffee where he sang an array of classic Backstreet Boy hits including the band's iconic song 'I Want It That Way'.
Burgundy Lion Pub posted a handful of videos and photos of Nick performing, chatting with fans and signing autographs. Suddenly it's 1997 all over again!
"Thanks for stopping by," Burgundy Lion wrote on their Instagram Stories followed by a shot of Nick performing on his acoustic guitar.
Nick will be joining his fellow bandmates Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough for tonight's show at the Bell Centre. The Backstreet Boys will be heading on stage at 7:30 p.m.
The band was in Quebec City last night and will be travelling down to Vermont tomorrow to continue on with their DNA World Tour.
\u201cFans des @backstreetboys de Montr\u00e9al!! l'after party est malheureusement annul\u00e9. \ud83d\ude25\n~~~~~~~~~~\nMontreal @backstreetboys Fans!! the After Party is unfortunately cancelled.\ud83d\ude25\u201d— The Dark Side (@The Dark Side) 1662164731
While the Backstreet Boys were expected to have an after-party in Montreal at Yoko Luna, they had to cancel it due to scheduling conflicts.
"We are sad we can't party with our fans but we will see you next time," the band wrote. Considering the Backstreet Boys always add Montreal to their list of cities to visit on tour, we're certain they will be back in no time.