Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Wants To Run For Mayor Of Montreal & Eliminate All Orange Cones
Backstreets back and they want the cones gone. 🚧
AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys paid a visit to Montreal this week and even he's had it with the orange cones. With the construction epidemic remaining rampant across Montreal, we don't blame McLean for wanting to eliminate orange construction cones for good and it appears he's already got a plan on exactly how he'll do it.
On Thursday, September 28, McLean was spotted filming on the construction-ridden streets of Downtown Montreal surrounded by orange cones, scaffolding and even a couple of construction workers.
"Hey guys! So, AJ here. I am in Montreal right now doing promo for Fashion Hero Season 3 and I noticed something," McLean said in the video, which was posted to his Instagram Stories. "You guys have a serious problem with these orange cones. Like, seriously! [There are] orange cones everywhere," he said, pointing his camera to the abundance of construction cones circling him.
Listen, AJ. It's safe to say that all of Montreal is right there with you and we too, have had enough.
So, the pop star turn TV host made it clear that he's going to make it his mission to get rid of as many orange cones as possible. How? By running for mayor of Montreal. Mhm, you totally read that right. McLean jokingly announced his bid to run for mayor of the city of Montreal, coming for Valerie Plante's position.
"I am going to run for mayor of Montreal," McLean said. "2024-2025 AJ for Mayor and as my first duty, I am getting rid of orange cones."
Now, while he plans on getting rid of the orange cones, it seems as if McLean has a more vibrant colour in mind…pink. "We're going to make pink cones and way less cones. Cones, cones, cones. Vote for AJ. Thank you Montreal, I approve this message," he finished. Needless to say, McLean made it clear he definitely wants it that way.
The star later shared another video to his Instagram Stories from the Fashion Hero red carpet at Montreal's Pangea Restaurant in the Old Port — where crowds of Montrealers lined up to party the night away with the Backstreet Boys member.