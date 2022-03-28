Jaden Smith Confirmed He'll Perform In Montreal & Posted After The Will Smith Oscars Drama
He's performing as part of Justin Bieber's tour of North America.
Jaden Smith fans in Montreal can rest easy — and get ready for the show. Smith will be returning to Montreal's Bell Centre to perform with Justin Bieber on March 29 after missing a performance in Ottawa on Sunday, March 27.
"I'm so sorry but I'm not gonna be performing tonight in Ottawa," Smith tweeted on Sunday afternoon. "But I will be back in Montreal."
I\u2019m So Sorry But I\u2019m Not Gonna Be Preforming Tonight In Ottawa But I Will Be Back In Montreal.— Jaden (@Jaden) 1648401064
Twitter's response to Smith's last-minute cancellation seems to be split between genuinely kind well-wishes for the young performer and jokes about his father's actions at Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony.
ICYMI, Chris Rock, while presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars, made an offhand joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, saying that he's looking forward to seeing her in "G.I. Jane 2."
Pinkett Smith has been outspoken about her hair loss, saying on Instagram that she "and this alopecia are going to be friends... period!"
Following the joke, Will Smith got up on stage, took a swing at Chris Rock — it's unclear whether it was a punch or a slap, or whether or not it landed — and then started shouting at Rock from his seat.
The natural instinct is to question if this was staged, but Rock looked shaken, Smith got muted by broadcasters and the crowd looked shocked.
Jaden Smith tweeted what seems to be a response to the incident shortly after the awards show ended.
"And that's how we do it."
Whether or not he meant to refer to the Oscars, that's how Twitter has been interpreting it. Either way, he'll be in Montreal on Tuesday to perform for his local fans.
