Jaden Smith Sauntered Around A Department Store In Downtown Montreal
He later hit the stage with Justin Bieber at the Bell Centre.
Montreal has had its share of celeb spotting in the last few weeks. Danny Glover was seen out and about in Montreal earlier in the month, and now Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber have been seen around town before their Bell Centre concert on March 29.
Jaden Smith posted a video of himself at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy just hours before opening for Justin Bieber. He seemed to be looking for parkas — something Montreal can surely deliver.
This is following an incident at Holt Renfrew in which employees wouldn't let an Indigenous customer use their status card on a purchase. People with Indian status are entitled to sales tax exemptions in certain circumstances.
In an Instagram post and messages to MTL Blog, the customer (who asked to remain anonymous) said they were subjected to ignorant comments and removed from the store. The customer described the incident as "traumatic."
"WE WERE TREATED WITH THE UTMOST INDIGNITY AND COMPLETELY DISMISSED BC MY STATUS CARD WAS 'EXPIRED," the customer wrote on Instagram. Indian status does not expire and status card validity has been extended to May 1, 2022, because of the pandemic.
Holt Renfrew has issued a public apology, stating that they plan to "ensure this never happens again."
Justin Bieber was also spotted in a clothing store in Montreal yesterday: SSENSE in Old Montreal. The location is serving as a pop-up shop for Bieber's fashion line, Drew House.
The Biebs was seen exiting a black SUV on rue Saint-Sulpice in a sweatshirt and pyjama bottoms and entering the store. Once inside, he gave Drew House co-founder and creative director Ryan Good a hug, wrote "JUSTICE" (the name of his current tour) on a message board, and waved to gathering fans on his way out.