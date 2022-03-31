Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Justin Bieber

A Justin Bieber Drew House Pop-Up Shop Is Now Open In Old Montreal

This way you could look as fresh as the Biebs!

Associate Editor
Justin Bieber wearing his Drew House collection (left), People visiting the Montreal SSENSE Drew House pop-up shop (right).

People visiting the Montreal SSENSE Drew House pop up shop (right).

Justin Bieber performed in Montreal earlier this week at the Bell Centre, but it turns out he got up to a little bit more than just singing. The Canadian pop star visited the SSENSE boutique in Old Montreal to get a first look at the only Drew House collection pop-up store in North America.

With Drew House creators, Justin Bieber and Ryan Good dropping the newest collection this May, SSENSE transformed their entire store into a Drew House paradise and it's everything a Bieber fan could dream of.

"In a long-term online and physical global partnership, our pop-up marks the brand’s first physical installation in North America. SSENSE Montreal is transformed into an immersive experience that offers a glimpse into the brand’s joyful, inclusive, and off-radar beat," SSENSE wrote on their Instagram page.

The Drew House pop-up store will be open until April 3, 2022, so if you want to set your sights on the Biebs' signature loungewear collection, then you better head over asap.

The pop-up store will feature an array of Drew House-inspired items and collection pieces including giant plush toys, graffiti walls, cozy loungewear, and the "Justice" mark that Justin Bieber himself wrote during his visit to SSENSE on March 29.

SSENSE shared that the "retail launch features physical installations, exclusive merch, and a first-come opportunity at a curation of Drew House products that will launch this May."

Although you won't be able to buy all of the exclusive pieces expected to drop this May, you'll still be able to get a peek at the collection and even buy a few items that the Montreal boutique has in stock during the pop-up dates.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments 💬

