Montreal Police Found A Body In A Burning Car In Montreal's Sud-Ouest Borough
The case is being treated as a suspicious death.
Montreal police found a lifeless body in the trunk of a burned vehicle parked in the city's Sud-Ouest borough. Officers received a call on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. that a car that had been set on fire in a parking lot on rue de Versailles, near Saint-Antoine.
Emergency crews put out the blaze before discovering the body.
An autopsy will be performed to find the cause of death and identify the victim, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Meanwhile, an investigation is underway by the SPVM Major Crimes Unit. The case is being treated as a suspicious death and assisted by arson investigators and forensic technicians.
A police perimeter was established on de Versailles between rue Saint-Antoine Ouest and rue Saint-Jacques Ouest, impacting traffic in the area.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.