Montreal Police Are Investigating After A Body Was Found In The Trunk Of A Vehicle On Fire
The SPVM confirmed the person was the victim of a homicide, the city's 10th of 2022.
A body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle on fire in Rivière des Prairies early Sunday morning. Montreal police have now confirmed the person, an as-yet-unidentified male, was the victim of a homicide, the city's 10th of 2022.
Firefighters were the first to find the body after responding to a 12:25 a.m. 911 call about a car fire in the neighbourhood at the northern end of Montreal Island. They made the grim discover after extinguishing the flames.
An SPVM spokesperson said an autopsy will be performed to identity the individual.
Experts will also examine the vehicle to try to determine the cause of the fire.
The investigation is ongoing.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.