Montreal Traffic Could Be An Absolute Nightmare On Autoroute Ville-Marie This Weekend

Detours, detours, detours...

Montreal and traffic go together like peanut butter and jelly — but it's definitely not as delicious. That unholy combination is shaping up to be pretty awful this weekend for downtown Montreal commuters.

A Montreal traffic nightmare is starting on Friday evening as the complete closure of a huge section of the Autoroute Ville-Marie Ouest between the Ville-Marie Tunnel and rue Lucien-l'Allier will force all 105,000 estimated users of the Ville-Marie into detours.

According to the Ministère des Transports, "this obstruction is required in order to carry out maintenance work on the structures of the raised portion of the road."

This is a massive closure that will affect the "Autoroute 136 westbound between exit 5 - Boul. R.-Bourassa/Pont Champlain/Pont Victoria and the entrance from rue Lucien-L'Allier," according to the Ministry.

A detour marked by signs will be set up in the coming days and will let drivers know how to escape this gauntlet.

The Ministry notes that "in the event of unfavourable weather conditions or operational constraints, this work could be postponed." But no matter what, the work is happening whether this weekend or another.

Drivers should keep in mind that two exits along this route are closed until spring 2022. These closures will affect exit 4 - Rue de la Montagne/rue Saint-Jaques and the western portion of the sidewalk on the corner of rues de la Montagne and Saint-Jacques.

So really, you should avoid this sector as much as possible if you have a car.

As for where you're supposed to drive, who knows? Have you tried walking?

