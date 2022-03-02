Trending Topics

montreal traffic

Montreal Traffic Could Be A Nightmare With Parts Of The A25 Closing Until The End Of 2022

Get ready for some hella detours. 🚧

A truck on the Montreal highway. Right: A bundle of detour signs.
Google Maps, Meunierd | Dreamstime

Let's face it — Montreal traffic is almost always guaranteed to be a nightmare, but it looks as though it could get even worse during the upcoming months.

In a press release on March 1, the ministère des Transports du Québec informed the public that parts of Autoroute 25 will be closed until the end of 2022, starting the weekend of March 4 with work in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel area.

The avenue Souligny eastbound ramp on the A-25 northbound is closing as of this Friday, March 4, starting at 11:30 p.m until the end of the year.

"The detour will be via avenue Souligny Avenue, rue Honoré-Beaugrand northbound, rue Hochelaga westbound and rue De Boucherville northbound to reach Highway 25 northbound."

Road map of Autoroute 25 closures.Road map of Autoroute 25 closures.Courtesy of CNW Group / ministère des Transports du Québec

Exit number four of the A-25 towards downtown Montreal and the Jacques-Cartier bridge will also be inaccessible starting at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4 until the end of 2022.

To get to your destination, you'll need to take exit three at rue Notre-Dame/rue Hochelaga and then head westbound on rue Tellier. Then, go southbound on rue des Futaillles and westbound on rue Notre-Dame Est to make your way downtown.

"Please note that users should keep to the right when exiting the tunnel rather than the left," the press release reminds us.

Starting this Monday, March 7 at 5 a.m., the northbound entrance to Highway 25 at rue Notre-Dame Est is being relocated, which will continue until the end of 2022.

The work is set to begin at 11:30 p.m. this Friday at Exit 90, but access to Île Charron is still going to be possible at all times, thanks to the signs set up at boulevard Marie-Victorin.

Between the rise in gas prices in Quebec and the constant road closures, taking the bus and metro really isn't sounding too bad lately.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

