A Montrealer Won 74 Hot Dogs From Greenspot Diner & Here's Her Plan For The Wiener Fortune
The winner won the wieners 3 weeks after moving to Montreal.
Liezel Marcial is a very lucky wiener... whoops, I mean winner. She won 74 hot dogs from Saint-Henri's iconic Greenspot Restaurant in a social media contest — just three weeks after moving to Montreal.
"[It was] a nice little welcome into the city," Marcial told MTL Blog.
Marcial moved to Montreal from Saskatchewan with her boyfriend, Angelo Sison, at the end of August so Sison could attend McGill University. They'd never been to or eaten at Greenspot until this weekend when they popped in to take advantage of the diner's 74th-anniversary 74-cent steamie deal.
"We bought 20, because why not," Marcial said.
She and Sison were still finishing their weekend hot dog haul when they found out they'd won 74 more.
Courtesy of Liezel Marcial
If you're wondering what they'll do with 74 more steamies, you wouldn't be alone. Will they scarf down the dogs in one sitting? Freeze them and eat them slowly? Give them away? Preserve them in mason jars? Frame them? The answer is none of the above.
"When I told the manager [we just ate 20 Greenspot hot dogs] he said that we probably don't want to eat another 74 hot dogs and we can just cash in our prize for a free meal equivalent to the price of 74 hot dogs," Marcial said.
"We're just going to have a nice supper there. Their menu looks amazing! And I probably don't need to eat any more hot dogs for the rest of the year."