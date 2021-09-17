Eat and Drink

Montreal's Greenspot Diner Is Selling Hot Dogs For 74 Cents All Weekend

Wieners for everyone!

Montreal's Greenspot Diner Is Selling Hot Dogs For 74 Cents All Weekend
@greenspot1947 | Instagram, @greenspot1947 | Instagram

Montreal's iconic Greenspot Restaurant is selling hot dogs for 74 cents this weekend, September 18 and 19, to celebrate its 74th anniversary.

On Facebook, the Saint-Henri eatery says it's converting its small parking lot on avenue Greene into a picnic area for the event.

And the wiener fun doesn't stop there. Greenspot is having a contest on its Instagram page where followers have the chance to win 74 hot dogs — a prize they can redeem at their discretion.

The restaurant invites followers to share the Instagram post and tag three friends to enter the contest.

Daily two-for-one deals have also been part of the 74th-anniversary celebrations.

Dating back to 1947, Greenspot serves American and Quebec diner classics (including a long list of hearty poutines) amid retro decor (including individual table jukeboxes — they don't work but they're super charming!).

Get the details on the 74th-anniversary hot dog deal below.

Greenspot Restaurant 74-cent Hot Dogs

Price: $0.74

When: September 18 and 19, 2021

Where: Greenspot Restaurant, 3041, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Facebook page

[Vaccine-Passport]

From Your Site Articles