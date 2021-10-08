Montreal's La Ronde Is Hosting 18+ 'Haunted Nights' This Month
Not for your easily-scared friends.
Montreal La Ronde's Halloween-themed Fright Fest is on now and the park is giving adults the opportunity to enjoy the horror kid-free.
From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays in October, La Ronde is restricting access to people aged 18 and older.
The site's most intense rides, including the Goliath, Titan and Vampire, will be open for the Friday events.
Regular tickets for the 18+ evenings are $24.99. Season pass holders pay $19.99. The price includes access to the amusement park's haunted houses.
Visitors will need to present their vaccine passports and an official ID to enter the park.
Fright Fest sees La Ronde transform into a playground of horror every weekend in October. The festival includes "scare zones" with roaming zombies. It's unclear if the zones will be active during the 18+ evenings.
Get all the details below.
La Ronde 18+ Haunted Nights
Price: $24.99 for a regular ticket; $19.99 for season pass holders
Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald, Île Sainte-Hélène, Montreal, QC
When: October 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.