Montreal La Ronde's Halloween Festival Is Coming & Zombies Will Be Roaming The Park
"Fright Fest" is on its way back to spook us all.
There's no better way to kick off autumn than by immersing yourself in Montreal La Ronde's Halloween season.
The amusement park's "Fright Fest" will be taking place every weekend from October 2 to 31, 2021.
During this spooky time, you'll be able to find haunted houses, "scare zones," different shows and of course, rides, all in one spot.
Be warned though — La Ronde's Fright Fest isn't for anyone who gets scared too easily.
Tickets to see this real-life nightmare in person start at $29.99.
Fright Fest at La Ronde
Price: Starting at $29.99
Fright Fest is happening from October 2 to 31 on weekends only, including the Thanksgiving weekend, from 1-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays (same for Monday, October 11)
Address: 22, Chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC
