Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau Is Hosting An Extreme Climbing Competition & You Can Sign Up

Are you ready to take the leap? 💦

Staff Writer
Climbers fall from the top of the 55-foot wall at the Psicobloc Open Series in Parc Jean-Drapeau. Right: Climber hangs from the Psicobloc Open Series wall.

Psicobloc Open Series | Facebook

If you're looking for an adrenaline rush, how about you climb up a 55-foot wall without any rope or harness and only one way down: a long fall into the swimming pool below?

The Psicobloc Open Series, Montreal's extreme free solo climbing competition, is back at Parc Jean-Drapeau Aquatic Complex from August 27 to 28.

The 400 expected participants can only rely on themselves as they mount the acute incline in front of an anxious crowd. Two at a time, athletes will race to the top — as if the ascension on its own wasn't hard enough already.

If you make it, you'll have to jump anyway. And gosh, from the top, it will take between two and three seconds to hit the water at a speed of 60km/h.

Climbing enthusiasts can register in the tournament and compete for prizes totalling $100,000 in value.

Members of the public who want to play, but not alongside all the hardcore competitive climbers, can register for the "social gathering" competition. No age limit. No pressure. Just you trying this imposing wall and stopping where you want.

Are you getting vertigo just by looking at the pictures? You can also attend as a spectator by purchasing day passes.

Psicobloc Open Series

Price:

  • $80 for a day pass (spectators); kids under 12 get in for free
  • $120 for social gathering participation

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau Aquatic Complex, 130, chemin du Tour de l'isle

When: August 27 to 28, 2022

Website

