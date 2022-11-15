8 Of Montreal's Most-Loved Record Stores & Where To Find Them
If we left out your favourite, let us know!
Spotify and Tidal plays simply don't hit the same as a crisp vinyl according to many, especially Montreal hipsters (and legitimately cool people). Montreal's thriving music scene includes a network of local record stores responsible for hosting, amplifying and spreading indie music throughout the city.
Many of these stores have also served as community hubs for musically interested Montrealers, and eight of them can be found right here for your viewing — and then, listening — pleasure.
If your favourite spot isn't on this list, then a) feel cool, go ahead, and b) let us know!
Cheap Thrills
Address: 2044 Metcalfe st. 2nd floor, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: No list of record stores would be complete without this spot, which touts itself as Montreal's first-ever used record store. Founded in 1971, Cheap Thrills started stocking brand-new records 13 years later, and to this day they sell thousands of vinyl, from mint to used.
Sound Central
Address: 4486 avenue Coloniale, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This 20-year-old record store has moved locations several times, now sharing a space with a local skate shop. Sound Central offers vinyl, CDs and cassettes from a variety of genres, harkening to its history sharing a building with a bustling multi-use venue called l'X.
Atom Heart
Address: 364 rue Sherbrooke est, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Atom Heart was founded in 1999 and offers vinyl and CDs from a range of genres, including a LOT of indie rock and electronic.
Death of Vinyl
Address: 6442 boul Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: New and used vinyl alike are sold at Death of Vinyl, where listening stations allow customers to experience a record before committing to a purchase.
Aux 33 Tours
Address: 1373 ave Mont-Royal E, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This spot claims to be the largest independent record store in Montreal, but it also sells CDs and cassettes of myriad genres. It also sells the work of many Montreal-based artists.
Encore Books & Records
Address: 5670 rue Sherbrooke O, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: NDG staple Encore sells — wait for it — books and records. They also feature CDs and DVDs across many styles, and purchase many types of items that you might be looking to sell.
Librairie l'Échange
Address: 713 Av. Mont-Royal E, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Founded in 1976, this store sells records as well as graphic novels, books, local zines and even Blu-rays. In other words, it's the retro-nerd's dream location, especially if you're francophone.
Phonopolis
Address: 207 rue Bernard O, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Phonopolis is independent and based in the Mile End, where it puts on shows in store as well as featuring a "strong local section." This local focus doesn't stop Phonopolis from offering music from "around the world."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.