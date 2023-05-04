One Man Is Injured After An Apparent Confrontation & Shooting In A Montreal Apartment
The suspect fled the scene.
A 57-year-old man is in the hospital after an apparent altercation in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at around 1:50 a.m., when, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, authorities received a 9-1-1 call from someone reporting a gunshot heard on rue Bossuet near the intersection with rue Ontario.
Responding officers found the man with a non-life-threatening hand injury. He was brought to the hospital.
Brabant said witnesses told police the victim was involved in an altercation in an apartment entryway after a suspect arrived at the scene. At least one gunshot is said to have been fired. Police reported finding one shell casing and one gunshot impact.
The victim was not shot. Other individuals inside the apartment were not injured.
The suspect is believed to have fled in an unknown direction.
Investigators, crime scene technicians and a K-9 unit later arrived to analyze the scene, canvass for witnesses and search for surveillance footage. Investigators were also set to meet with the victim, who Brabant specified has a criminal record.
There were no arrests as of 4 a.m. Thursday.
