One Person Is Dead After An SUV Crashed Into A Tree & Caught Fire In Montreal Monday Morning
Police say speed may have been a factor in the collision.
One person is dead after an SUV veered off the road and into a tree in Montréal-Nord early Monday morning.
The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m., when authorities received a 911 call about a burning vehicle on boulevard Léger near avenue Fortin.
SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told the media that firefighters were in the process of extinguishing the blaze when officers arrived. A single body was later found inside the vehicle in the driver's seat.
As of 5:30 a.m., police had not yet identified the individual.
The SPVM had roped off Léger for the one-block stretch between Fortin and boulevard Rolland to make way for collision investigators. Chèvrefils said the street would be closed for "most of the morning."
Preliminary information, the spokesperson continued, suggested the vehicle was moving east on Léger when the driver lost control at the intersection with Rolland. Speed could have been a factor in the crash, Chèvrefils added.
The investigation is ongoing.
