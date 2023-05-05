Roaming Sheep Are Returning To Montreal's Parc Maisonneuve This Summer

They're bääääack.

Montreal's Parc Maisonneuve will host a gang of roaming sheep once again this summer. This will be the sixth year the animals will take to the Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie park as part of an "urban eco-grazing project" — a way to tend grass without using fossil fuels.

When they're not chomping vegetation in the open lawns under the supervision of their shepherds, the sheep will be resting in a pen in the northwest section of the park.

They're part of a larger initiative to educate park visitors about biodiversity, the city says. In addition to their pen, Biquette, the eco-grazing advocacy organization behind the project, will also once again set up a henhouse; garden, mushroom and medicinal plant areas; educational panels; and a rest area with picnic tables and hammocks, according to the city website.

Biquette will also stage activities for members of the public. The summer 2023 schedule is forthcoming.

The sheep will be visible between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day from May 28 to September 10.

A 2021-2022 pilot project saw the eco-grazing initiative extend to two more parks, Parcs du Chevalier-Cuivré and Parc André-Corbeil-dit-Tranchemontagne, both in Rivière-des-Prairies.

