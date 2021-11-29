TELUS Is Reporting An Outage In Montreal — So No, Your Phone Isn't Broken
The outage began at 9:11 a.m. on Monday.
Remember when we all thought our phones were broken when Facebook and Instagram were down back in October? Oh, the sweet memories.
Well, if your phone plan is with TELUS and you're currently in Montreal, you may be experiencing some issues right now and feeling the same way you did just a short month ago. But don't stress, it's not you — it's the company.
TELUS reported that an active outage, which began at 9:11 a.m. on Monday, November 29, is affecting its services.
[Service Status] We are aware of a wireless outage impacting clients in the Montreal area due to a cable cut by a third party. Our team is already working towards a resolution and we will post updates as we get them over at http://telus.com/outage\u00a0. Thanks for your patience!— TELUS Support (@TELUS Support) 1638206831
TELUS support let the public know about the wireless outage the company is currently undergoing on Twitter, stating, "We are aware of a wireless outage impacting clients in the Montreal area due to a cable cut by a third party."
The telecommunications company promised its customers that its team is working hard to find a solution. But according to an update at 12:15 p.m., the problem hadn't been solved yet.
This outage is impacting three mobile services: text, voice and data.
If you're hella annoyed that your phone isn't working because you're one of the clients being affected by this problem, you can go to TELUS' Service Status page to keep track of updates.
Until then, you may want to go for a walk or grab a book.
MTL Blog reached out to TELUS to find out just how many customers in Montreal this outage has an impact on and for more info on this mysterious "third party" who cut a cable. This article will be updated once a response is received.