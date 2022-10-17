There Are Plans For 3 Huge Montreal Christmas Markets This Year — What We Know
Is it too soon to put up the Christmas tree?🎄
If you're already over spooky season and can't wait to toss your carved pumpkins in favour of stylish fireplace-hung stockings, we have some good news. Montreal's Christmas markets will be back at three locations across the city this year: the Atwater and Jean-Talon Markets and the Quartier des Spectacles.
Organizer La Lutinerie has confirmed their return but hasn't yet published dates. Online, the organization is currently recruiting vendors and proposing the following as-yet-unfinalized schedules:
- Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal Quartier des Spectacles:
- from November 19 to December 18
- Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- from December 19 to 30
- every day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (except on December 25, because Santa's elves deserve time off with their loved ones on Christmas Day)
- December 31
- 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Village de Noël de Montréal Atwater Market
- November 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- thereafter, only on weekends until December 18:
- Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(What is confirmed to take place is a massive "raclette party" happening on November 25 at the Atwater Christmas Village so you can stuff your belly with some cheesy deliciousness after paying a visit to all the vendors).
Finally, the third edition of the Marché de Noël de Jean-Talon will tentatively take place:
- from November 26 to December 18
- Fridays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This theoretically gives you plenty of time to plan ahead and make sure you visit all three markets before the new year. Stay tuned for an announcement about the confirmed market dates.