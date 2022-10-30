Things To Do In Montreal For Under $20? These Redditor Tips Are Basically Priceless
Two tens can get you pretty far.
Sometimes, a curious Redditor will uncover the perfect prompt to gather tips and tricks for a good time in the city, and such was the case on the r/Montreal subreddit this past week. An inquisitive web surfer by the username of u/Hot_Plantain struck gold by asking, "What's your favourite place to spend $20 or less?" to more than 230,000 Montreal nerds. With u/Hot_Plantain's generous permission, MTL Blog gets to share some of the best responses with the rest of you.
There were plenty of suggestions for cheap eats, including a recommendation for Patisserie au Kouign Amann from u/Papriika, who called their food "literally the best pastry [they've] ever had!!" Each pastry only costs a few dollars, so you can get a baked breakfast with a midday snack for less than half of u/Hot_Plantain's original budget.
Two reasonably priced Chinatown hotspots were name-dropped to dozens of upvotes: the famous Nouilles de Lan Zhou (suggested by u/KoalaDolphin) and the ever-popular Sammi & Soupe (suggested by u/im_busy_right_now).
u/MaGaGogo pitched a sunny-day plan: going to Jean-Talon or Atwater Markets and grabbing cheap food from any of the myriad stalls and vendors. And as an added bonus, they pointed out, "Atwater Market is just beside Lachine Canal."
If you're an architecture fan, u/baskindusklight recommends getting a day pass to the metro for $11 and exploring the designs of various metro stations. "De la Savane, Place St. Henri and Crémazie are some of my faves," they wrote.
The Canadian Centre of Architecture is another option suggested by the same user, who noted the $10 entry fee and changing exhibitions.
u/FrenchFrozenFrog suggested the permanent (and permanently free!) collection at the Musée des beaux-arts, whose current temporary exhibit only costs $15. But u/FrenchFrozenFrog would rather keep their money "and take a stroll through the campus of Concordia" to stop at Myriade, which they call "one of the best coffee shop[s] downtown."
For the more music-minded, u/ArnieAndTheWaves rightly instructed u/Hot_Plantain to explore Montreal's bustling indie scene. "Normally entry isn't more than $20 and you can find an awesome show most days of the week," they wrote, specifically recommending L'Escogriffe, Casa del Popolo, La Sala Rossa, Le Basement and Turbo Haus, with a special emphasis on La Sala Rossa.
And finally, an honourable mention goes to u/Equivalent_Ad812, who garnered a respectable 27 upvotes for the succinct suggestion: "Sqdc."