I Toured Google's New Montreal Office & I'd Happily Live In The Cafeteria (VIDEO)
Google Montreal stole my heart.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Google's Montreal offices are nothing short of a love letter to the city and MTL Blog got a totally exclusive first look. Located steps away from the Old Port, Google Montreal spans a whopping five storeys with each and every floor representing an iconic neighbourhood across the 514.
@mtlblog
Check out an exclusive tour of Google’s new Montreal office space, complete with floors that are designed after some of Montreal's most iconic boroughs including: Le Plateau, Le Village, and the Old Port. #google #googleoffice #googleemployee #montreal #mtl #officetour
I was immediately transported into Montreal's Old Port with a laminated backlit panel of the Jacques Cartier bridge welcoming me as soon as I stepped out of the ninth-floor elevators.
As if that weren't cool enough, a massive "Google Montreal" sign in the lobby pays homage to the city's famous Farine Five Roses sign. The space was adorned with cold and industrial materials, including a reception desk shaped like a shipping container and a rug outlining Old Montreal.
Google Montreal sign in the lobby. Right: Reception desk shaped like a shipping container.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Now, if the entryway was anything to go by, I was in for one heck of a tour and one heck of a tour it was.
As we walked past a slew of fancy interview rooms and a washroom stocked with anything and everything you'd need (mouthwash, period products, wipes and much, much more), we made our way into the first Google cubicle area and hangout space. The desks are placed on the exterior of the space with conference rooms on the interior in order to maximize natural light.
The desks and conference rooms.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
One of my fave features of the workspace? The sensor lights. Google opted for sensors that will only turn lights on when you're actually in the room. But that's not the best part. Lights will actually turn off when the sensors detect that enough natural light is coming through. How iconic, right?
Before making our way up to the 10th floor, a visit to the microkitchen was a must. Stocked with snacks and drinks, the kitchen also serves as a brainstorming area — and let's be real, who doesn't love a snack-filled brainstorming sesh?
The library. Right: The massage therapy room.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
The 10th floor paid tribute to Montreal's Chinatown. From the colours, patterns and even meeting room names, you'd think you were standing in the heart of the heritage site. At the top of the stairs was a mural collab by Bryan Beyung and Ngan Siu-Mui, which tied the space together.
The best part of the 10th floor? The library. I couldn't get enough of this charming room perfect for a quiet getaway from the regular hustle and bustle of Google employment. And do you spot that blue door in the pic? Yeah, that's the massage therapy room. Yes, massage therapy!
The cafeteria.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
As if things couldn't get any better... I introduce you to the cafeteria. A space that is after my own heart. The 13th floor was transformed into an eatery complete with a barista bar, cozy seating areas (there's enough space for up to 200 Googlers), a faux fireplace and loads of natural sunlight.
This floor, inspired by Marché Jean-Talon, didn't hold back. Employees are able to grab both breakfast and lunch (including pizza fresh outta an on-site pizza oven) with stunning views of the city.
Faux fireplace in the cafeteria. Right: Comme Mozart food bar.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
I never wanted to leave, especially after locking eyes with that pizza oven. One spot, in particular, fitted with mini booths tucked on the other end of the room offered breathtaking views of the Old Port.
Google is currently renovating the 11th and 12th floors, which will take inspiration from the Plateau and Village. While they won't be ready until late 2022/early 2023, it's safe to say I'll be asking for a sneak peek — and freshly baked pizza — as soon as they're done.