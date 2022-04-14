This Landscaping Company Is Hiring & The Jobs Are Ideal For Outdoorsy Montrealers
Calling all green thumbs in Montreal and Ottawa!
Warmer weather is just around the corner (yay), which means it might be time to find a summer job.
If you're passionate about green spaces and working with your hands, you should consider a position that lets you work outdoors.
Whether you're a student looking for a gig between terms or a millennial wanting to switch careers, there are many opportunities at Strathmore Landscape.
They’re a national commercial-landscaping service provider looking to fill a bunch of outdoor roles of all levels for summer 2022.
The company is currently hiring in Ottawa and Greater Montreal, with the possibility of yearlong employment — if that's something you're looking for.
Some of those positions include landscape gardeners and flower planters, with salaries ranging from $15 to $20 per hour — experienced crew leaders could earn up to $30 an hour. Plus, they offer paid overtime, so you can spend your summer raking in cash and soaking up the sun.
Narcity caught up with one of the team members, Roger Hamilton-Smith, to get the inside scoop on what it's like to work at Strathmore Landscape.
Roger was hired three years ago for an Emerald Ash Borer contract, but he's grown with the company and has most recently been working as a snow removal supervisor.
For the past two summers, he worked on a watering contract, which meant watering down annual flower beds throughout Montreal's West Island and enjoying his coffee breaks next to the St. Lawrence River.
Roger explained that he hadn't worked in the landscaping sector before joining the team, but since he'd always preferred working outdoors, he decided to apply.
He said the hiring process was simple and that one of his favourite things about working there is "the wide variety of opportunities to learn new skills."
Roger mentioned that he and his coworkers have a big thing in common: the satisfaction felt after working intense physical days.
With that comes a sense of accomplishment because he can see the beautiful results of his hard work: colourful flower beds and amazing new landscapes.
This, in turn, "helps create a sense of teamwork and camaraderie within the crews and departments," which makes it sound like a supportive atmosphere to be a part of.
A bonus about working for Strathmore is that they have strong values, which include encouraging an inclusive workplace and enforcing sustainable environmental practices.
You can feel good knowing you're contributing to something positive.
Strathmore promotes learning and personal growth. They offer company-wide events, so you can bond with your colleagues and meet like-minded people in the industry.
Being a leader in the field for over 55 years, the corporation prioritizes professional development, equal opportunity and employment security.
Basically, applying for a job at Strathmore means a chance to work with a diverse team and create some beauty in your city — all while making money, building skills and enjoying the gorgeous weather.
Bring on the summer!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.