This city near Quebec has starred in almost 30 Christmas movies and is full of magic

It's the perfect spot for a festive road trip. 🎄✨

​A person at a Christmas city near Quebec. Right: Christmas decorations in a city near Quebec.

A person at a Christmas city near Quebec. Right: Christmas decorations in a city near Quebec.

@veleeks | Instagram via Tourism North Bay, @tourismnorthbay | Instagram
Contributing Writer

If you've ever watched a cozy holiday movie and thought, "There's no way places like this actually exist," you need to visit this destination near Quebec that's like a Christmas movie come to life.

Just outside the province, this charming spot offers snow-dusted streets, nostalgic storefronts, and small-town warmth that'll easily get you into the festive spirit.

Located about 4 hours from Gatineau, North Bay is a city in northern Ontario often called the "Gateway to the North."

The city lies between Lake Nipissing and Trout Lake and is surrounded by forest. It's a great place for outdoor enthusiasts, especially anglers, given its abundance of fresh water.

It's also home to Laurentian Ski Hill, fine dining options, museums, and cultural centres, such as the North Bay Museum, located in a historic railway station.

While North Bay is a four-season destination, winter and the holiday season are when it really sparkles.

The city comes alive with festive magic, cozy markets, live music and hometown cheer, and is even decorated with twinkling lights, Christmas trees and decor.

The scenery feels like something straight out of a Christmas movie, and for good reason. North Bay is a popular destination for film and TV productions, with nearly 30 holiday films shot there.

Films like Netflix's Christmas Inheritance (2017), and The Holiday Calendar (2018), the Disney+ movie Operation Mistletoe (2024) and several Prime Video holiday movies were filmed in North Bay.

Visitors can embark on a Holiday Film and Television Self-Guided Walking Tour while in the city and explore the filming locations full of holiday magic.

This month, the city has plenty of activities and festive fun, from holiday markets to seasonal concerts.

Visit the weekly North Bay Farmers' Market on Saturdays to find fresh winter produce. The winter market features more than 40 local vendors offering handmade gifts, holiday treats, decor, fresh food, and seasonal surprises, along with photo ops with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

There are also plenty of other Christmas markets to explore in the area, including the Mistletoe Market, Black Saddle Barn Christmas Market and Ho Ho Holiday Market in nearby Callander.

Don't miss out on other fun events like a Christmas variety concert by the North Bay Symphony Orchestra on December 13 and a Merry Maker's Market at Northgate Shopping Centre on December 20.

If you’re into winter activities, North Bay has plenty of those, too, with plenty of opportunities for snowmobiling, snowboarding, ice skating, fat biking, dog sledding and cross-country skiing.

Known for its fishing all year round, North Bay’s Lake Nipissing also becomes a hub for ice fishing enthusiasts in winter.

For those after something on the cozier side, the city offers cute cafes, boutique shops, art galleries and more in Downtown North Bay.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy weekend escape, planning a winter road trip, or simply want to immerse yourself in a real-life Christmas movie setting, North Bay delivers charm, snow, and pure seasonal magic.

North Bay Tourism website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

