This cozy Quebec spot is the 'closest to a European Christmas' you'll find in Canada
If you've been dreaming of spending Christmas in Europe but don't have the budget for a transatlantic getaway, there's good news. A European Christmas might be much closer to home than you think.
With twinkling cobblestone streets, medieval squares glowing under garlands of light, and markets that smell of cinnamon and citrus, it's no wonder so many Canadians picture Europe when they imagine the perfect winter escape.
From Germany's iconic market traditions to France's ornate holiday villages and the beautifully preserved old towns scattered across Central Europe, there's no denying that celebrating Christmas on the other side of the Atlantic sounds charming.
But, according to a new report from Privacy Journal, there's one place in Canada that might just transport you to those postcard settings — no passport required.
In its ranking of the Best Christmas Tour Destinations of 2025, which evaluated accessibility, value and overall festive atmosphere using Tripadvisor and Kayak data, Quebec City earned a top-10 rating.
The report calls it "North America's closest approximation to a European Christmas experience," ranking it eighth overall and ahead of several iconic European cities.
Of course, Quebec City has long drawn comparisons to its European counterparts — and not only during the holidays. The city's historic core is filled with sloped cobblestone streets, stone row houses and public squares that date back several centuries, giving it an architectural character that's uncommon elsewhere in North America.
Plus, with French culture woven into everyday life, the European parallels are hard to miss.
In this instance though, the report points to Quebec City's Christmas tours as a reason for its high score. Many of these tours highlight the city's French-Canadian heritage and its winter traditions, combining historic settings with outdoor experiences that fully embrace the season.
Tours generally accommodate two languages (how very European!) and come in at a median price of about $22.63 per hour — comparatively reasonable when stacked against destinations like Strasbourg, Prague, London and Amsterdam.
What's more, December accommodations average around $201 per night, which further boosts the city's ranking in terms of affordability, especially for travellers looking for an immersive holiday atmosphere without paying European-season premiums.
The ranking also notes that Quebec City's festive offerings extend beyond strolling through decorated streets. The city's Christmas tours often include stops at the iconic Hôtel de Glace — a seasonal architectural feat built entirely from snow and ice each winter. Visitors can stay overnight to explore its rooms and shimmering sculptures, or simply take in the surreal structure before heading back into the historic centre.
Another highlight singled out in the report is the annual transformation of the Plains of Abraham into a massive winter playground, with the sprawling park becoming home to ski runs, ice slides, and illuminated trails that create a full outdoor winter experience right within the city.
For those looking to connect with the cultural heart of the holidays, tours also encourage visitors to try traditions rooted in Quebec's French, British and Indigenous influences.
Horse-drawn carriage rides through snowy streets are another of the most atmospheric ways to experience Old Quebec in December, almost guaranteeing an alternative to Europe that's every bit as whimsical.
And while Quebec City may feel like a European Christmas come to life, the report says it's performing exceptionally well even when compared directly with Europe. The city outranked iconic holiday destinations such as Munich, Rome, Zurich and Vienna — places long associated with famoud Christmas markets and festive grandeur.
So, if you're dreaming of soaking up the charm of a European-style Christmas without boarding an international flight, Quebec City may be the most festive, most affordable and most accessible option of all.
