This Montreal rooftop patio is pure magic with heated domes and sparkling city views
It's the perfect spot for chilly winter nights. ❄️
If you thought winter meant the end of rooftop patios in Montreal, think again.
This winter, you can enjoy an outdoor meal in a cozy, heated dome complete with a northern lights experience at this Montreal restaurant that's perfect for the holiday season.
Nestled in the heart of Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles, you'll find Restaurant Bivouac, a unique spot serving up local Quebec dishes with a magnificent view of Place des Arts.
Bivouac isn't just a restaurant; it also serves as a social lounge, artisanal bar and modern bistro.
Located on the sixth floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal, Bivouac offers an "urban and boreal" gastronomic experience in the city, with a focus on "terroir cuisine" (that is, cuisine influenced by local environmental and human practices) made with ingredients sourced from local producers across Quebec.
At the helm is Chef Xavier Dahan, who blends traditional flavours with modern techniques to offer a unique experience inspired by the region.
You can see that local inspiration in the decor, too, with warm wood and natural materials throughout.
The restaurant has a beautiful terrace where you can take in a lovely view of the Quartier des Spectacles in the summer, and, in winter, it offers a magical way to bring the indoors outside.
The Bivouac Shelters, or Les Refuges du Bivouac, are something truly unique in the heart of the city. The heated domes provide a cozy, hidden space where you can enjoy a delicious meal under the falling snow.
From now until March 2026, you can experience the heated domes and enjoy a patio meal without getting cold. According to a press release, each dome comes equipped with its own sound system, allowing you to personalize the musical ambiance while enjoying a breathtaking view of the Quartier des spectacles.
This year, Bivouac has introduced a new sensory experience that will transport you to Narnia.
You'll feel like you've stepped into a snowy fir forest under the northern lights as you dine amidst twinkling trees and glowing projections.
The experience will feature a six-course tasting menu prepared by Dahan, complete with two signature wine pairings. Each dish will be paired with dreamy lighting and curated scents for what's sure to be a unique meal.
The menu will evolve over the coming months and, in addition to the winter menu, will include a special Valentine's Day menu and a menu featuring maple-infused dishes.
The tasting menu is priced at $160 per person, and reservations can be made online at OpenTable for up to 10 people. Be sure to book early, as spots are already filling up.
Restaurant Bivouac
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Traditional Quebecois cuisine
Address: 1255 rue Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, QC
When: Available until March 2026
Why You Need To Go: You can dine under the stars in a heated dome for a unique winter experience in the heart of Montreal.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.