Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This Montreal rooftop patio is pure magic with heated domes and sparkling city views

It's the perfect spot for chilly winter nights. ❄️

​A heated dome on a terrace in Montreal. Right: People hold drinks in a dome at a restaurant in Montreal.

A heated dome on a terrace in Montreal. Right: People hold drinks in a dome at a restaurant in Montreal.

@restaurantbivouac | Instagram, @restaurantbivouac | Instagram
Contributing Writer

If you thought winter meant the end of rooftop patios in Montreal, think again.

This winter, you can enjoy an outdoor meal in a cozy, heated dome complete with a northern lights experience at this Montreal restaurant that's perfect for the holiday season.

Nestled in the heart of Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles, you'll find Restaurant Bivouac, a unique spot serving up local Quebec dishes with a magnificent view of Place des Arts.

Bivouac isn't just a restaurant; it also serves as a social lounge, artisanal bar and modern bistro.

Located on the sixth floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal, Bivouac offers an "urban and boreal" gastronomic experience in the city, with a focus on "terroir cuisine" (that is, cuisine influenced by local environmental and human practices) made with ingredients sourced from local producers across Quebec.

At the helm is Chef Xavier Dahan, who blends traditional flavours with modern techniques to offer a unique experience inspired by the region.

You can see that local inspiration in the decor, too, with warm wood and natural materials throughout.

The restaurant has a beautiful terrace where you can take in a lovely view of the Quartier des Spectacles in the summer, and, in winter, it offers a magical way to bring the indoors outside.

The Bivouac Shelters, or Les Refuges du Bivouac, are something truly unique in the heart of the city. The heated domes provide a cozy, hidden space where you can enjoy a delicious meal under the falling snow.

From now until March 2026, you can experience the heated domes and enjoy a patio meal without getting cold. According to a press release, each dome comes equipped with its own sound system, allowing you to personalize the musical ambiance while enjoying a breathtaking view of the Quartier des spectacles.

This year, Bivouac has introduced a new sensory experience that will transport you to Narnia.

You'll feel like you've stepped into a snowy fir forest under the northern lights as you dine amidst twinkling trees and glowing projections.

The experience will feature a six-course tasting menu prepared by Dahan, complete with two signature wine pairings. Each dish will be paired with dreamy lighting and curated scents for what's sure to be a unique meal.

The menu will evolve over the coming months and, in addition to the winter menu, will include a special Valentine's Day menu and a menu featuring maple-infused dishes.

The tasting menu is priced at $160 per person, and reservations can be made online at OpenTable for up to 10 people. Be sure to book early, as spots are already filling up.

Restaurant Bivouac

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Traditional Quebecois cuisine

Address: 1255 rue Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, QC

When: Available until March 2026

Why You Need To Go: You can dine under the stars in a heated dome for a unique winter experience in the heart of Montreal.

Bivouac menu

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
montreal patioheated domesrooftop terrasse montrealmontreal restaurants
Things To DoThings To DoMontreal
  • Katherine Caspersz
  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

Trudeau Brought Katy Perry to a diplomatic meeting and the internet is losing it

"Oh, they are serious serious!"

Quebec groceries are about to get more expensive & these items are getting hit hardest

Food prices are already 27% higher than they were just five years ago.

December's Old Age Security payment arrives soon — and bigger amounts are coming in January

Some seniors will pocket over $800 this month!

An Expos return? This millionaire says he has a plan to bring the MLB back to Montreal

"Money is not the constraint."

Air Transat pilots could go on strike this month and holiday flights may be affected

Passengers should start thinking of a backup plan.

Canada's top Google searches of 2025 reveal we were all confused about Labubu, 6-7 & tariffs

"What does 6-7 mean?" 🤔

You can slide down 80-metre drops at the world's largest tubing park near Montreal

It's less than an hour away from the city! ❄️🎿

This cozy Quebec spot is the 'closest to a European Christmas' you'll find in Canada

Step aside, Switzerland! ✨🎄

This hidden Christmas alley in Montreal has cozy cups of cocoa and enchanting European vibes

It's like a Christmas fairy tale come to life. 🎄✨