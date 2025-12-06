This hidden Christmas alley in Montreal has cozy cups of cocoa and enchanting European vibes
It's like a Christmas fairy tale come to life. 🎄✨
If you're looking for a Christmas destination in Montreal that feels straight out of a holiday storybook, this hidden gem needs to be on your radar.
Tucked between old stone buildings and filled with twinkling lights, this unique alley in Montreal is basically the definition of festive holiday magic.
Located in Old Montreal on Saint-Paul Street West, just a short walk from Place d'Youville, Maison Pepin is a local lifestyle retailer and unique destination in the city.
The boutique offers furniture and home decor, kitchen items, candles, natural products, clothing and more. But the real treasure of the shop is its alleyway.
Located directly beside the store, the alley is tucked between towering stone buildings and usually filled with greenery and twinkling lights.
Each winter, Maison Pepin transforms the alley into a magical holiday wonderland, with pine boughs, festive decor, and cozy lights, creating a scene straight out of a fairy tale.
Every year, Maison Pepin picks a new theme to decorate the alley. This year, for its fifth edition, the alley is designed as a Nordic-inspired winter village, combining natural textures, warm lights, handcrafted wreaths, and artisanal botanical details.
Owner Lysanne Pepin tells MTL Blog that this year's alley will also feature illuminated installations, more greenery and winter botanicals, handcrafted arches featuring real amaranthus, a curated mix of vintage and Scandinavian decor, and a cozy, immersive ambiance.
With its European charm and magical decor, the alley is sure to make for a great place for holiday photo ops. In fact, Maison Pepin offers private photo sessions during the holiday season to ensure a calm, uninterrupted experience for those seeking the perfect Christmas photo.
The 10-minute sessions include private access to the alley, 10 digitally retouched photos taken by a professional photographer, as well as hot chocolate and treats such as Christmas candies and cookies.
The sessions can be booked online. Don't wait too long to scoop one up, as spots are filling up fast.
If you're not interested in a professional photoshoot, don't worry — outside of shooting hours, which take place over two weekends this December, the public can walk through the alley free of charge and enjoy the holiday decor, and pets are also welcome to come along.
While you're visiting, stop into the store to shop for gifts and holiday decor, or warm up with a hot drink at bakery and cafe L'Amour du Pain, located inside Maison Pepin.
After your visit, there's tons more to do and see in Old Montreal and the surrounding area. Head down Rue de Bleury to make your way to Le Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal for more holiday shopping and Christmas treats, or visit the Notre Dame Basilica to see Aura, its immersive sound and light experience.
Maison Pepin's holiday alley
Price: Free to visit
Address: 378 Saint-Paul St. W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can visit this charming alley in Montreal and feel like you're stepping into a Christmas wonderland.
