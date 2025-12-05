December's Old Age Security payment arrives soon — and bigger amounts are coming in January
Some seniors will pocket over $800 this month!
Quebec seniors, it's time to get ready for your final OAS deposit of the year.
December's Old Age Security payment is set to arrive in just a few weeks, closing out 2025 with the same enhanced rates that took effect back in October.
Managed by Service Canada, these monthly payments provide crucial financial support to millions of Canadians aged 65 and older. The deposits consistently arrive near the end of each month and represent a cornerstone of retirement income planning alongside the Canada Pension Plan.
This month's payment continues the trend set by October's quarterly review, which brought a 0.7% boost to benefit amounts. That adjustment has now been reflected in three straight months of payments, helping seniors keep pace with rising costs heading into the new year.
If you're collecting OAS already or preparing to start soon, here's your complete breakdown of December's payment details, eligibility rules, and everything else you should know about the program.
Understanding Old Age Security
Old Age Security stands as Canada's primary federal pension program, delivering monthly support to qualifying seniors regardless of their employment record or contribution history. Unlike the Canada Pension Plan, OAS operates independently and doesn't require prior workforce participation.
Service Canada handles most of the heavy lifting when it comes to enrolment. The vast majority of eligible Canadians receive automatic enrolment, with notification letters arriving well before the first payment goes out.
The program extends beyond basic pension payments too. Low-income seniors can access additional support through programs like the Guaranteed Income Supplement and special allowances, which Service Canada bundles together with your regular OAS into a single monthly deposit.
OAS eligibility requirements
Qualifying for Old Age Security comes down to a few key factors: your age, your residency history in Canada, and your legal status. The program focuses on where you've lived rather than what you've earned or paid in taxes over the years.
To receive OAS payments in December 2025, you'll need to check these boxes:
- You've reached at least 65 years of age
- You hold Canadian citizenship or legal resident status when your application gets reviewed
- You've accumulated a minimum of 10 years living in Canada after your 18th birthday
- Your net income from 2024 stays below $148,541 (for those between 65-74) or $154,196 (if you're 75 or older)
Currently living abroad doesn't necessarily cut you off from OAS. As long as you maintained citizenship or legal resident status when you departed Canada and logged at least 20 years of adult residency here, your payments can follow you overseas.
Additional support programs
The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) provides extra funds for OAS recipients with modest incomes. Your eligibility hinges on your living situation and household earnings, though your OAS payments themselves don't factor into that income calculation.
Current GIS income thresholds as of this fall include:
- Single, widowed or divorced seniors: annual income under $22,440
- Couples where both receive full OAS: combined income under $29,616
- Couples where one receives the Allowance: combined income under $41,472
- Couples where one doesn't receive OAS or Allowance: combined income under $53,808
The Allowance program assists Canadians aged 60 to 64 whose spouse or partner receives GIS, while the Allowance for the Survivor supports widowed individuals in that same age bracket. Both programs require Canadian residency and have their own income thresholds.
More about GIS and other allowances
How to apply for OAS
Most Canadians don't need to worry about applying manually. Service Canada's automatic enrolment system kicks in around age 64, sending you a letter that confirms your eligibility and asks when you'd like payments to start.
You can begin receiving OAS the month following your 65th birthday, though waiting offers advantages. Delaying your start date until age 70 permanently increases your monthly payment — each month you wait adds 0.6% to your benefit, which adds up to 7.2% extra per year.
If automatic enrolment doesn't happen or you need to apply yourself, you've got options:
- Online: Submit your application through My Service Canada Account, making sure you've gathered all necessary documents beforehand, since you can't save partial applications
- By mail or in person: Download and complete the required forms, then submit certified document copies either by mail or directly at a Service Canada location
The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor require separate applications and aren't set up automatically.
December 2025 payment amounts
Your December OAS amount depends on your age, income level, and living arrangements. Service Canada adjusts rates quarterly in January, April, July, and October based on inflation data. The most recent adjustment last October delivered a 0.7% increase that remains in effect through year's end.
Current maximum monthly payments look like this:
- OAS pension (ages 65-74): $740.05
- OAS pension (ages 75+): $814.52
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (single/partner without OAS): $1,105.43
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (partner receives OAS/Allowance): $665.41
- Allowance: $1,405.50
- Allowance for the Survivor: $1,675.45
Keep in mind these represent maximum amounts. Your actual payment could be lower based on your personal circumstances. The full OAS pension requires 40 years of Canadian residence after turning 18. Between 10 and 39 years of residency results in partial payments.
Service Canada provides an online calculator that estimates your specific payment amount across all program components.
More about OAS payment amounts
OAS and your taxes
Old Age Security payments count as taxable income, meaning you'll report them when filing your annual return. Service Canada doesn't automatically deduct taxes from your deposits unless you specifically request it.
Without voluntary withholding, you receive the complete payment amount each month but might face a tax bill come spring. You can arrange tax deductions through your My Service Canada Account or by submitting a paper form.
Each year, Service Canada sends tax documentation for your payments — T4A(OAS) slips for Canadian residents or NR4 slips for those living abroad.
When December's payment arrives
Your December OAS deposit lands on Monday, December 22, 2025, following the program's standard pattern of arriving near the end of every month.
Direct deposit users will see funds hit their accounts on that date without any additional steps. Those still receiving paper cheques might see them arrive slightly earlier, but the cheque itself will be dated for the official payment date.
After December's deposit, the next OAS payment kicks off 2026 on Tuesday, January 28. That payment will incorporate a 0.3% increase from the next quarterly review