This Montreal Company Won An Award For Best Culture & It's Hiring For 24 Jobs
It has one of the "most admired" corporate cultures in Canada, according to one ranking.
Recently named in a list of the Canadian companies with the best corporate cultures, the Montreal-based industrial automation company Vention is hiring for 20 different positions, all based in Montreal. If you want a slice of that noteworthy corporate atmosphere and you've got some industry qualifications, your next role could be in automation.
Winter 2023 / Summer 2023 Software Internships
Who Should Apply: Vention has a range of internship options, from 3D simulation development to robotics work. For each of the internships, you should have a knowledge of programming (including proficiency in at least one major language) and an interest in UI/UX.
Automation Engineer – Applications
Who Should Apply: Anyone excited about designing, constructing and testing robotics and automation mechanics can apply for this role, which requires Python programming skills, experience with this type of work and a related university degree (or industry experience).
Payroll Specialist
Who Should Apply: Administering payroll for Vention requires two or more years of relevant experience, an understanding of ADP or a similar software and very strong Excel skills.
3D Developer – Simulation
Who Should Apply: For this 3D developing position, you'll need at least an undergraduate degree in a related field, "perfect fluency" with one or more prominent programming languages and some experience with 3D libraries like Unity or Three.js. There are two 3D Developer positions available at Vention — the other doesn't include a specialization in simulations.
Senior Software Developer – MachineLogic
Who Should Apply: This job involves full-stack web development, requiring three or more years of experience in Javascript, Python and React. You should have experience designing responsive systems, too.
Software Developer – MachineCloud
Who Should Apply: This is a less senior role, so software developers with as little as one year of experience are eligible to apply. You should be fluent in at least one programming language and have a basic understanding of SQL queries.
Quality Assurance Analyst, Software
Who Should Apply: People with a hands-on interest in robotics and experience in software quality testing would make good applicants for this role, Vention says. The job requires basic Linux shell skills and programming experience.
Office Management Coordinator
Who Should Apply: For this role, you'll need some experience working in administration in a "fast-growth startup environment," great organizational skills and better interpersonal skills (than most people in a tech startup).
Electrical Designer
Who Should Apply: Fluently bilingual people with a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering (or similar) and three to five years of electronics design experience can apply to this job, which involves working with software and firmware, as well as mechanical electronics.
Robotics Engineer – Applications
Who Should Apply: This robotics design and construction job requires experience working with major robot brands (think Universal Robots, ABB or Doosan) and a related university degree. Python experience is a strong asset.
Electrical Engineer
Who Should Apply: Fluently bilingual people, your time is back. This job also requires a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and three to five years of product development (specifically electronics design, of course). According to the listing, you'd be working with software as well as electronics and electrical parts.
Shipping Associate
Who Should Apply: People with a couple of years of experience working in a warehouse and in shipping can apply to this job, which is said to also involve some simple data entry and office work.
Full Time Mechanical Assembly Technician
Who Should Apply: This job involves putting things together, like a grown-up Lego assignment you get paid for. Applicants should be comfortable working with tools and have some office experience. Attention to detail is a strong asset.
Warehouse Associate
Who Should Apply: People who enjoy sorting and inspecting things will enjoy this warehouse job, which requires a high school diploma and problem-solving skills, as well as good teamwork and attention to detail.
There are three similar warehouse associate opportunities at Vention. The others can be found here and here.
Fulfillment Team Lead
Who Should Apply: In this role, you'd be managing a team, so you'd need a few years of experience doing that in warehouse settings. Organization, planning and project management skills are also important here, according to the listing.
Design Portfolio Engineer
Who Should Apply: People with degrees in mechanical engineering and three to five years of experience "designing, assembling and deploying industrial equipment" would fit well in this role, the listing suggests. You'd also need a "strong analytical toolkit" and good commercial sense.
Release Manager
Who Should Apply: Confident product managers with at least three years of experience "managing firmware release on edge devices" can apply to this job, which involves leading the release of "new software and firmware across Vention's cloud-to-edge technology stack," whatever that means.
Product Line Manager, Industrial Automation Applications
Who Should Apply: Applicants with Bachelor's degrees in mechanical or electrical engineering and eight or more years of experience in product management might be good fits. Vention says it's looking for strong risk mitigation instincts and budget allocation experience.
UX Researcher
Who Should Apply: Researchers with three to five years of experience working with UX, planning and executing research and presenting findings clearly should consider this role. You should also be able to derive actionable steps from your conclusions.
Director of OEM Channel
Who Should Apply: Self-starters with eight or more years of manufacturing sector experience, Master's degrees in business, economics or engineering are already on the right track to be considered for this job. You'd also need good industry knowledge about automation and exceptional presentation and negotiation skills
Customer Experience Specialist
Who Should Apply: People with strong interests in engineering (or even a related degree) should consider this role, which requires mainly English, although other languages are an asset. You should be a strong communicator with good tact and poise in tense situations.
Digital Marketing Analyst
Who Should Apply: For this role, you'd need a Bachelor's in engineering, experience with "advanced analytics and data manipulation" and knowledge of Excel and SQL for large datasets. Looks like if you love optimization, this job will love you back.
Industrial Designer
Who Should Apply: Anyone with five to eight years of industrial design experience and a Bachelor's in the subject would be good to apply for this job, which requires knowledge of CAD and an understanding of product packaging design.
Senior Analyst, FP&A
Who Should Apply: You should be fluent in English with three to five years of experience with budgets, forecasting and financial modelling.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.