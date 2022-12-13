3 Montreal Companies Were Ranked Among The Best Corporate Cultures In Canada & 2 Are Hiring
Toronto dominated the competition, or whatever.
Staff Writer
41m
Kombucha on tap, pods for napping in, feedback forms and tastefully arranged healthy snacks: the perks and strategies that define your company might make or break the working experience for each employee. Corporate cultures are notorious for being unhealthy by many, but some are successful enough to win credit and renown in annual contests, and three Montreal companies earned such honours in 2022.
In a yearly ranking of Canadian corporate cultures, three Montreal-based firms were recognized, each in a different size category. eStruxture Data Centers made it to the mid-market list, Vention landed in the emerging category and the McGill University Health Centre Foundation (MUHCF) was ranked in the broader public sector category. Winners in each category were announced at the end of November, and there will be a full-on ceremony in 2023.
The company behind the ranking is cultural talent management firm Waterstone Human Capital, which also ranks the most admired CEOs each year. None of them were Montreal-based this year; Ontario CEOs were apparently better at "fostering high-performance corporate cultures" which could "help sustain a competitive advantage," according to a recent press release.
Besides the Montreal spots, the lists in each category are noticeably Toronto-heavy, but we can't let that get us down. Torontonians may have more options to choose from in terms of noteworthy corporate culture, but two of the three Montreal companies recognized are actually hiring for Montreal roles right now! The MUHCF is hiring a Market Coordinator, and Vention is hiring for 20 different roles.