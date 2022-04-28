Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Two Actors From the Harry Potter Films Will Be At Montreal Comiccon This Year​

It's going to be magical! ✨

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
Actor Matt Lewis holds a dog outside on a lawn. Right: People attend a panel presentation at Montreal Comiccon.​

@mattdavelewis | Instagram, @mtlcomiccon | Instagram

Time to break out your wizarding wands in time for Montreal Comiccon! The annual comic book convention is returning from July 8 to 10, after two virtual editions, and this year it's bringing guests from the Harry Potter film franchise.

Matthew Lewis who plays Neville Longbottom and Bonnie Wright who plays Ginny Weasley will be on-site at the Palais des Congrès this summer to meet with fans. On July 9 and 10, the two actors will be available to take photos with fans or give an autograph.

The rest of Comiccon's guest list is just as star-studded, with Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) and Dave Foley (Kids in the Hall) attending as the guests of honour.

Other notables on the line-up include James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Jim Beaver (Supernatural, Deadwood), Laz Alonso (The Boys, Avatar), and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys). All will be participating in panels and available for photo ops or autographs with fans.

Tickets are already on sale, with one-day general admission starting at $25. The price goes up depending on the day. The full three-day ticket starts at $75.

If you opt for a three-day 'Deluxe' VIP pass, you'll get to skip the line on Friday and Saturday and get a tote bag and collectible, among other perks.

Montreal Comiccon 2022

When: July 8 - 10

Where: 1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Cost: $25+ for a single day, $129+ for VIP single day, $75+ for three-day ticket, $89+ for three-day VIP

Website

