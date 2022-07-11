Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley From 'Harry Potter') Was At Montreal's Jean-Talon Market

Looks like she loved the market! 🍅🍓

Senior Editor
Bonnie Wright. Right: Bonnie Wright takes a selfie in the reflection of a Montreal shop window.

@thisisbwright | Instagram

Bonnie Wright took to the streets of Montreal this weekend, stopping at the colourful Jean-Talon Market. The actor, most famous for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, posted a series of photos and videos from the public market to her Instagram story, seemingly dazzled by the array of local produce for sale.

"Want it alllll," Wright wrote alongside a video of the veggies at the stand belonging to Ferme Des Quatre-Temps of Hemmingford in Montérégie. Her Instagram story photos also show vendor Moïse et Jacques L'Écuyer and the luminous panels above the market's central hall.

Central hall of Montreal's Jean-Talon Market.Central hall of Montreal's Jean-Talon Market.@thisisbwright | Instagram

Ferme Des Quatre-Temps stand at Montreal's Jean-Talon Market.Ferme Des Quatre-Temps stand at Montreal's Jean-Talon Market.@thisisbwright | Instagram

Mo\u00efse et Jacques L'\u00c9cuyer stand at Montreal's Jean-Talon Market.Moïse et Jacques L'Écuyer stand at Montreal's Jean-Talon Market.@thisisbwright | Instagram

In another photo, Wright shows off her apparent purchases: small boxes of strawberries and raspberries and a fruit (?) that no one on the MTL Blog team was able to identify (please let us know in the comments).

Strawberries and raspberries from Montreal's Jean-Talon Market.Strawberries and raspberries from Montreal's Jean-Talon Market.@thisisbwright | Instagram

Mystery fruit.Mystery fruit.@thisisbwright | Instagram

A final pic shows the actor taking a selfie in the reflection of a Montreal shop window.

Bonne Wright takes a selfie in a Montreal shop window.Bonne Wright takes a selfie in a Montreal shop window.@thisisbwright | Instagram

It's not clear when, exactly, Wright was at Jean-Talon, but her Insta pics and vids went up on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this weekend, the actor made an appearance alongside Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) at Montreal Comiccon, where the duo posed for photos and signed autographs for fans.

It doesn't look like she'll be in town for long, however. In an Instagram story post Monday morning, Wright said she's "on [her] way back" to husband Andrew Lococo.

