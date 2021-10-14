Video Shows Montreal Native William Shatner's Hilarious Amazement When He Reached Space
He's the oldest person to fly in space, according to reports.
Star Trek star and NDG original William Shatner was hilariously amazed about being in space on the Blue Origin flight on October 13.
The actor, known to many as Captain James Tiberius Kirk, was the oldest person to ever fly in space, according to reports.
"No description can equal this," said an amazed Shatner, looking at the Earth from space.
Seemingly speechless, Shatner was only able to say "oh wow" or "oh my God" as he was floating weightless in the vast beyond.
And really, can you blame him?
In a Twitter post apparently scheduled to go live during his flight, Shatner wrote, "I do not know what I may appear to the world, but to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, diverting myself in now & then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me."