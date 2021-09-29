Westmount's New Smoothie Bar Will Nourish Your Soul With Healthy Eats & Tropical Tulum Vibes
Complete with lush greenery and the most gorgeous swings!
Now that summer's over, and the weather's cooling down, you may be feeling tinges of that blah pre-winter energy (you'll know when you catch yourself daydreaming about vacationing in Mexico or the Caribbean). If you want to amp up your self-care routine and travel is out of the question, Westmount's brand-new smoothie and healthy food spot, Spirulina, has you covered.
Spirulina opened earlier this month and is already making waves on social media.
It's co-owned by Be Well By Jessica's Jessica Power, a Montreal naturopath.
Offering healthy foods, like avocado toasts and salads, and a wide range of drinks, including coffee and matcha, it's the perfect place to chow down on simple, tasty and nourishing eats.
There's even a gift shop inside the restaurant showcasing fellow female entrepreneurs in the city because being healthy isn't just about what you put in your body, it's also about the positive vibes you give off.
Speaking of positive vibes, the decor is as luscious and vibrant as the menu itself complete with greenery on the walls, neon signs and swings that'll transport you straight to Tulum.
Whether you're just getting started on your healthy food journey or you're looking for a new spot to add to your wellness roster, Spirulina is here for you.
Spirulina
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Health food, Smoothies
Address: 392, av. Victoria, Westmount, QC
Why You Need To Go: This place exudes "healthy lifestyle," inside and out!
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
